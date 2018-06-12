The class where dad dancing is actively encouraged
How is this for so-called "dad dancing"?

It is not the conventional embarrassing relative who fits this criteria, but an organised family dance group in Swindon.

A sling attaches the babies to their fathers' chests and they have a little boogie aimed at increasing the bond between parent and child.

