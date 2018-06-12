Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Swindon class where 'dad dancing' is encouraged
How is this for so-called "dad dancing"?
It is not the conventional embarrassing relative who fits this criteria, but an organised family dance group in Swindon.
A sling attaches the babies to their fathers' chests and they have a little boogie aimed at increasing the bond between parent and child.
-
12 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-wiltshire-44451713/the-swindon-class-where-dad-dancing-is-encouragedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window