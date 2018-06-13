Yogis take to Stonehenge for masterclass
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Yogis descend on Stonehenge ahead of International Yoga Day

With International Yoga Day on Thursday 21 Jun, a group of yogis are getting ready to celebrate with a masterclass at Stonehenge.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 13 Jun 2018