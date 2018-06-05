The Wiltshire B&B that is famous in Japan

The Wiltshire B&B famous in Japan
A bed and breakfast has become famous in Japan after becoming the setting for a cartoon series in Japan which attracts more than five million viewers.

The story of how Fosse Farmhouse near Castle Combe in Wiltshire was used in the series started with the visit of a pair of Japanese tourists in the late 1980s.

Even owner Caron Cooper's classic car features in the series, called Kinmoza.

