Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Wiltshire B&B that is famous in Japan
A bed and breakfast has become famous in Japan after becoming the setting for a cartoon series in Japan which attracts more than five million viewers.
The story of how Fosse Farmhouse near Castle Combe in Wiltshire was used in the series started with the visit of a pair of Japanese tourists in the late 1980s.
Even owner Caron Cooper's classic car features in the series, called Kinmoza.
-
05 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-wiltshire-44368851/the-wiltshire-bb-that-is-famous-in-japanRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window