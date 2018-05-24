Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Parachute trial: Emile Cilliers 'cold and calculating'
Army sergeant Emile Cilliers, 38, has been found guilty of trying to murder his wife by tampering with her parachute.
He was also convicted of trying to kill his wife by causing a gas leak at the family home.
Speaking outside Winchester Crown Court, prosecution barrister Hannah Squire said Emile Cilliers showed "complete and utter contempt for his wife" when he attempted to kill her.
-
24 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-wiltshire-44237187/parachute-trial-emile-cilliers-cold-and-calculatingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window