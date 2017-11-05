Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cuckooing victim: Drug dealers took over my flat
Drug gangs are moving in and taking over the homes of vulnerable people across the west to sell drugs, according to police.
Cuckooing, as it is known, is on the increase with urban dealers targeting small, rural and coastal towns where there is little or no competition.
Max, a former addict, was targeted by a group of dealers a year ago when his home in Wiltshire was taken over for two days.
You can see more about this on Inside Out West on BBC One on Monday at 7.30 GMT.
-
05 Nov 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-wiltshire-41866166/cuckooing-victim-drug-dealers-took-over-my-flatRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window