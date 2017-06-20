Video

The former Wiltshire detective who tracked down a double murderer but later lost his career due to a police procedure failing says he would do it all again if it meant saving a life.

Steve Fulcher did not follow arrest guidelines when Swindon taxi driver Christopher Halliwell led him to the bodies of Sian O'Callaghan and Becky Godden.

Halliwell has been jailed. Mr Fulcher has now written a book about his experience.