Video

Wiltshire firm Dyson has bought Hullavington airfield to turn it into a multi-million pound research and development centre.

The airfield is a 517-acre site, near to the company's headquarters in Malmesbury, and will be its third site in the UK.

It is hoped staff will be able to move into the old hangars by the end of year.

Dyson has said its work there will focus on expanding its operations, technology and battery development.