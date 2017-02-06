A 28-year old magician has set a Guinness World Record for most magic tricks performed while skydiving.

Martin Rees performed the feat after taking off from Old Sarum airfield in October 2016.

The stunt took five minutes but after getting into position and opening the parachute he only had three-and-a-half minutes, reaching 120 mph (190km/h) during the freefall phase.

The record was verified with the help of footage taken from Mr Rees' helmet and by another skydiver.