A family fear subsidence could cause their home to collapse, just three years after it was built.

The property in Royal Wootton Bassett, Wiltshire, was constructed by developers Wainhomes and is owned by David Buck.

Builders carried out some work at the side of their property and Mr Buck believes a "huge channel" that was dug has caused the land to slip away.

Wainhomes was contacted for comment but has yet to respond.