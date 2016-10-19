The former Beirut hostage Terry Waite has returned to Wiltshire to thank a group of bell-ringers whose work 25 years ago left a lasting memory.

After surviving five years in captivity, Terry flew into RAF Lyneham on a wet and windy day in 1991.

Soon after, his spirits were lifted by the bells of the nearby church of St Michael and All Angels.

Now he has returned to the church to write a personal message in the visitors' book and to thank some of those original bell-ringers,

The reunion was arranged by BBC Wiltshire.