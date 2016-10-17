A farm near Swindon is cutting out the middle man by selling fresh milk from a vending machine.

Lotmead Dairy Farm, which was set up as a traditional dairy farm in the 1950s, has started pasteurising its own milk and has installed brand new milking equipment.

Josette and Jonathan Feddes, who run the farm, have invested in the new equipment after struggling to get a good price for their milk.

They said it would show whether local people really do want to support farmers.