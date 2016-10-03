Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Husband's worry for Becky Godden's mother
The mother of Becky Godden said her husband was concerned she might take her life when she was told of her daughter's murder.
Karen Edwards said she "just wanted to be with Becky".
Christopher Halliwell was jailed last month for the 2003 murder of Becky Godden, having already been convicted of killing Sian O'Callaghan in 2011.
Watch the full interview with Karen Edwards on Inside Out on BBC One West tonight at 20:00 BST.
-
03 Oct 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-wiltshire-37544675/husband-s-worry-for-becky-godden-s-motherRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window