Pygmy goats offer care home therapy
Two baby pygmy goats have been introduced to a care home for disabled people in Wiltshire as a form of pet therapy for residents.
Donald and Daisy have moved into a specially built shed at Greathouse Leonard Cheshire disability home near Chippenham.
The goats have been there since the beginning of May and are now being trained to sit on people's laps.
13 May 2016
