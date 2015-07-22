Gull flying
Gull sandwich snatch sparks 999 call

A man has rung 999 to complain a gull attempted to steal his sandwich.

The caller told police that the attempted theft took place in Bristol city centre on Tuesday lunchtime.

Avon and Somerset Police said the call was "clearly a misuse" of the 999 service.

