Video
Spectacular Salisbury Cathedral spire-climb filmed
Cathedral conservators who scaled the height of Britain's tallest spire to repair a weather meter have filmed their spectacular efforts.
Clerk of Works Gary Price led the "heart in your mouth" work 404ft (123m) up at the capstone of Salisbury Cathedral in Wiltshire.
The footage displays the breathtaking views only usually experienced by the Cathedral's peregrine falcons.
Read more: Spectacular views atop tallest spire
Footage courtesy of Salisbury Cathedral.
19 Dec 2014
