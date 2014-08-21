Miniature train at Longleat derailing in 2011
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Footage of 2011 Longleat Adventure Park train crash emerges

Longleat's miniature train, which came off its track on Wednesday injuring several people, previously derailed three years ago.

Footage filmed by Peter Hook from Bristol, a visitor to the park in 2011, shows an earlier derailment on the safari park's Jungle Express train track.

Longleat apologised to Mr Hook and said the safety of visitors is its "highest priority",

  • 21 Aug 2014