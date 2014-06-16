Duran Duran's John Taylor
Duran Duran founder John Taylor has told the BBC how he could not control his alcohol and drugs addiction.

The 80s group sold more than 80 million records, had 18 American hit singles and 30 UK records in the top 30.

The bass player, now living in Wiltshire, has been working with a West Country drugs charity - sharing his battle with drugs and drink with other addicts.

