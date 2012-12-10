Jahmene Douglas, X Factor runner up 2012
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

X Factor's Jahmene Douglas feels 'blessed' for opportunity

X Factor runner-up Jahmene Douglas has given his first interview to the BBC after the X-factor final.

Mr Douglas from Swindon, who used to work at the town's Asda supermarket, has said his plans include recording an "inspirational" album.

  • 10 Dec 2012