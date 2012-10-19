John Godden
Father's anger over murdered Becky Godden

The father of Becky Godden has said he is angry how police dealt with his daughter's murder case.

Ms Godden was missing for eight years before police found her body during a different murder investigation.

But because arrest rules were ignored, killer taxi driver Christopher Halliwell will not face trial for her murder.

John Godden said he will never trust police again and that Becky was a "loving child".

