Conservationists say a new underwater platform in the North Sea off Whitburn, South Tyneside, should create a new marine ecosystem.

More than 750 tonnes of old stones and scallop shell have been lowered on to the seabed in recent weeks.

It is part of plans by the Wild Oysters Project to tackle declining numbers across the UK.

Thousands of oysters have been released on to the new reef, helping to reduce nitrogen levels by absorbing it into their shells and tissue.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on X, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.