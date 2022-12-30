Joe Avary, who spent 23 years as a TV weather presenter in the Cayman Islands before going on to work as a Tyne and Wear Metro customer service advisor, is now working on the Shields Ferry.

The 48-year-old moved to north-east England and maintained a passion for boats and the water, which led him to jump at the opportunity to join the ferry crew.

Touted as a "model pupil" by his teacher and veteran ferrymaster Chris McGuinness, Joe is set to take his boatmaster exam in November.

Video produced by Alex Challies.

