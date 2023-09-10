Woman saved by support dog takes on Great North Run

Lauren Matthewson, who has to rely on a wheelchair, says her life has been saved more than once by her canine companion.

"I have a condition called Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome which is a connective tissue disorder that affects all of my joints and some of my internal organs," she said.

Support dog Fliss was introduced to Lauren through Canine Partners, a charity that partners trained assistance dogs with people in need who have physical disabilities.

Lauren is attempting the Great North Run on Sunday with the help of her partner and hopes to self-propel herself over the finish line of the half-marathon.

The couple are aiming to raise £7,500 for Canine Partners to provide someone else with a life-saving support dog.

Reporter - Jonathan Swingler

