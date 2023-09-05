Andrew Leather is determined to complete the Great North Run, 10 years after suffering a life-altering stroke.

“The doctors originally said I’d never walk again, I wouldn’t be able to use my arm and I would never be able to run again, and I’d be in a wheelchair for the rest of my life,” the 25-year-old said.

Despite the bleak outlook, Andrew, from South Shields, was determined to be able to walk at his prom, so underwent the arduous journey of physio while he was finishing his GCSEs.

“For the Great North Run I’m not going for a time, I just want to finish," he said.

Reporter - Jonathan Swingler

Editor: Alex Challies

