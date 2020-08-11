An ultra-marathon runner has completed a challenge that saw him scale a 63-mile route that covers the entire Tyne and Wear metro line.

Ben Cook set off from South Hylton at 07:00 BST on Saturday, running from the furthest Sunderland station to Newcastle Airport.

Day two was a bigger undertaking, covering 36 miles as he ran from South Shields to Newcastle via North Tyneside.

Mr Cook followed the lines as closely as he could without going on the tracks and passed by each station entrance.

He said: "I've covered over 100 kilometres in two days and I'm ready for a sit down now."

The 30-year-old decided to do the challenge to raise money for The Running Charity.

Video journalist - Alex Challies.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.