The last of Kielder Water and Forest Park's osprey chicks has successfully taken to the air.

Gilsland is one of the 11 ospreys to fledge successfully this year in Northumberland.

Wet weather has delayed some of them taking their first flight by up to two weeks, with the last young bird taking to the air for their inaugural flight on Monday.

The Kielder Osprey Project in Northumberland has overseen the fledging of 114 chicks in 15 years.

Osprey co-ordinator Joanna Dailey said it was a "big boost" to conservation efforts "given that the species was extinct in England for almost all of the 20th Century".

