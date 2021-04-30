In October 2020, Gill Castle started taking a dip at her local beach wearing nothing but a bikini every day throughout winter.

"I really wanted to grab people's attention," the 43-year-old says, adding beach walkers would read the sign she made explaining her condition and what she was doing.

In 2011 she was fitted with a stoma bag following the traumatic birth of her son Sam.

Determined to show her it won't stop her from achieving anything in her life, she's now attempting to become the first person with a colostomy pouch to swim the Channel.

