CCTV images show the final moments of Jason Lord's life before he was murdered after saying hello to a girl in the street.

The 50-year-old had got the bus from Newcastle city centre, where he had been drinking, and was on his way home in Kenton when Steven Walton, 42, attacked him.

Mr Lord's family said he was a "gentle giant" and they were devastated by his death.

Walton was found guilty of Mr Lord's murder.