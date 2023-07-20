A Sunderland MMA fighter is preparing to make his UFC debut in London.

Mick Parkin from Castletown, is an undefeated heavyweight with a 6-0 record.

Training out of the TFT gym in Seaham, Parkin will take on American fighter Jamal Pouges during the UFC Prelims at the O2 Arena on Saturday.

The 27-year-old said: "He's a bit more experienced than me but I think it's a great match up, I know what he's good at I know what I'm good at and I feel like my skillset should shut him down."

Video produced by Andy Watson.

