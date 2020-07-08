Four members of a Roller Derby club in Newcastle are set for international competition as they join Team GB for the Junior Roller Derby World Cup.

Paul Hanlon, head coach of Newcastle Junior Roller Derby, said of the quartet: “They’ve done the work, they brought the determination, the effort.

“It’s not really anything I’ve done, it’s what they’ve done and I’m proud of that.”

The young skaters, aged from 15 to 18, are competing at the tournament on 28-30 July in Valence, France.

Roller Derby is a full-contact sport played on rollerskates.

It consists of numerous short rounds per game, each team is comprised of five players and has a single point-scoring skater called the ‘jammer’.

The jammer’s objective is to lap as many opposing skaters as possible, whilst the defending team attempts to block their path.

Video produced by Alex Challies.

