This is the moment a family of four beavers were released in Northumberland in a bid to to boost wildlife and help the landscape deal with climate change.

Once a mainstay of British rivers, beavers became extinct in the 16th Century due to hunting, but in recent years they have been reintroduced.

The latest location is Northumberland's Wallington Estate following successes on Exmoor and the South Downs.

People have been asked to give them time to settle into their new home.