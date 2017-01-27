We take a look at Ant and Dec's most memorable TV moment in Byker Grove as it is announced the series is to make a comeback.

The children's series - set in Newcastle - aired on the BBC from 1989 to 2006 and focused on the lives of youngsters who attended the youth club of the same name.

It saw Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly find fame as PJ and Duncan.

The programme - to be simply called Byker - will be aimed "at a primetime audience" and "engage with a new generation of teenagers navigating the different challenges faced by young adults today", production company Fulwell 73 said.

