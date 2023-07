This is the moment a Jewish evacuee from Germany meets the family of one of the other girls she was pictured with more than 80 years ago.

For decades, the iconic picture taken at Liverpool Street station was captioned "three little girls" with the identities of the young refugees unknown.

The BBC traced all three and was able to introduce the girl in the middle, Inge Hamilton, to the daughters of the girl on the right, Hanna Cohn.