Ospreys are a Schedule 1 protected bird of prey with a population of approximately 300 nesting pairs in the UK.

They were nearly wiped out by human intervention, but some survived in isolated areas of Scotland.

In the 1950s, they were re-established in Loch Garten and over time spread further south, but for many years passed over Kielder.

Now, there are 10 nesting posts in Kielder Forest and the Northumberland Wildlife Trust has set up a high definition webcam for the Ospreys to be observed all hours of the day.

"It's only a matter of time before the Ospreys from Kielder spread out into Northumberland," said Joanna Dailey from Forestry England.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.