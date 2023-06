A teenager who murdered a 14-year-old boy in a stabbing had a "malign interest in knives", a judge has said.

Leighton Amies, 15, was detained for at least 12 years after being found guilty of murdering Tomasz Oleszak in Gateshead in October.

Judge Mr Justice Martin Spence said images found on the killer's phone showed he had an "unhealthy and malign interest in knives".