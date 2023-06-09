Drone footage has been released showing the scale of damage caused by a fire at a Grade II-listed former halls of residence in Newcastle.

More than 50 firefighters tackled the blaze at Henderson Old Hall, Heaton, at about 14:15 BST on Thursday.

It took crews, including 10 appliances and two aerial ladder platforms, several hours to finally bring the fire under control.

The former halls of residence had been vacant at the time, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) said.

A male has been arrested on suspicion of arson in relation to the fire and he has since been released on police bail.

Footage courtesy of TWFRS.

