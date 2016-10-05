A young DJ's dreams have come true after being invited by Michael Ball to join him on his radio show.

The BBC Radio 2 presenter sent Harrison Holmes, who has cerebral palsy, a surprise message inviting him down to the studio.

The 22-year-old presents a show on volunteer-run Radio Lonsdale, in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, where he is loved by his listeners.

Visiting the studio with his mum Joanna, he asked Ball: "Can I work here please?" before his own jingle was played on air.

Video produced by Steve Saul.

