The mother of a seven-year-old girl murdered in 1992 says she has been "let down by the justice system" after the killer was jailed for 29 years.

Sharon Henderson's daughter, Nikki Allan, was lured to a derelict building in Sunderland where David Boyd attacked her with a brick and stabbed her 37 times.

Boyd, from Stockton, was sentenced to life after being found guilty of murder earlier this month at Newcastle Crown Court.

Following the sentencing, Ms Henderson told reporters she thought "life would have meant life without parole" and spoke of her disappointment in Northumbria Police.

After Boyd's conviction, the force had apologised to Ms Henderson for her 31-year wait for justice, although she rejected their words as "hollow".