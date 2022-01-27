A cat who had humble beginnings providing comfort to hospital staff and patients has been awarded by his hometown.

Yang Bell has made the five-minute journey from home to Hexham General Hospital (nearly) every day for years, becoming a star among the local community.

"Embodying the spirit of his caring town", has now been recognised by Hexham Town Council with the honour of Freedom to Roam.

He was presented with a certificate and a key at his workplace.

