Like many other four-year-olds, Noah Stubbs is obsessed with all things Toy Story.

The young fan has Gemin5, an extremely rare degenerative mobility condition that effects his learning and development.

He shares his love for the Pixar characters with family friend Irene Reid, who with her partner Paul is driving a Toy Story-themed car 1,400 miles from Dover to Benidorm whilst fundraising for Noah.

The couple are taking part in the annual Benidorm Or Bust rally, and are hoping to raise enough to provide specialist equipment for Noah's family.

Video produced by Alex Challies.

