In honour of King Charles III's Coronation, we take a look back at footage from the last time Newcastle celebrated the crowning of a monarch.

On the day of the ceremony, the King will be crowned alongside Camilla, the Queen Consort, and a host of other events have been planned.

It will be a weekend of splendour and tradition dating back 1,000 years.

This amateur film footage shows crowds gathered in the city centre in 1953 to mark the start of Queen Elizabeth II's reign.

