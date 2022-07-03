A schoolboy got a wonderful surprise from one half of Ant and Dec after writing a story about the Geordie duo.

Eight-year-old William, from Peterlee, County Durham, penned a children's adventure story on a desert island featuring the two presenters.

A pupil at Our Lady of The Rosary Catholic Primary School, his imaginative story was shared by his English teacher Sarah Howells, whose relative knows Declan Donnelly.

William said he was "really shocked" to be sent a video message from Dec, who said the story was "amazing, fantastic work".

