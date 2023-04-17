Police are investigating after a flare was thrown into the disabled fans' section at Sunderland's Stadium of Light on Saturday.

The object was launched by away supporters of Birmingham City who were sitting in the stand above.

Footage shows what appears to be a flare land with a plume of blue smoke rising into the air.

It landed between the wheels of a wheelchair but no-one was injured, Northumbria Police said.

A spokesman said inquiries were under way to identify those responsible.

