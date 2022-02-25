A teenager from Newcastle's self-portrait has gone on display at the Tate Modern in London.

Chloe competed against 26 young artists from across the UK to be named Britain's Best Young Artist 2023.

The 14-year-old's winning painting titled Homage 2022, is about an appreciation of her home in the UK and in Africa.

"It’s about the beauty of the mundane and how something so ordinary can mean so much to someone,” she said

Chloe's work can be viewed at the Tate Modern's Natalie Bell Building until 30 April.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.