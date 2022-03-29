Ukrainian photographer Alla Maistrenko moved to the UK one year ago with her two daughters after the Russian invasion.

A professional portrait photographer in her home city, since moving to Walker in Newcastle, she has been inspired by the "amazing buildings" and "interesting people" to try street photography.

Alla says she would like to start her own business and is "eager to contribute to the local culture and community".

The 45-year-old's husband remains in Kyiv fighting for the local army.

Video produced by Kristie Kinghorn.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.