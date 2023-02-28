Pawz For Thought cares for various animals from across the North East but during winter it takes in hundreds of rescued hedgehogs.

The miniature mammals are kept on site and tended to daily, being fed and nurtured to a healthy weight so they can hibernate safely.

Volunteers then deliver them to temporary foster homes offered by members of the public, where the hedgehogs can reside until spring.

Once the weather warms up, each animal is brought back to the centre and returned to its original habitat.

Video produced by Alex Challies

