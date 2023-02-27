Thousands of Toon Army fans descended on London for the the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

Despite the backing of a fervent support, who made the most of their first Wembley visit since the 1999 FA Cup final, the outcome was the same with a 2-0 defeat to Manchester United.

It left Newcastle still without a major trophy since 1969 and with their last domestic cup success, the FA Cup, back in 1955.

But for Magpies' fans, despite a defeat, "it's signs of good things to come".

