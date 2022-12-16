A young woman from South Shields is encouraging people to think about their social media use.

Eighteen-year-old Kate saw that she had fallen into some bad habits and decided to take a month off social media apps.

By breaking her pattern of behaviour, Kate said she found she had a greater drive to spend time outside and be productive with her time.

After re-downloading the apps, she wanted to consciously manage her social media use - though her screen time gradually slipped back into unsustainable levels.

Kate was the North of England winner of the BBC Young Reporter Competition.

Video produced by Alex Challies.

If you're 11-18 years old and have a great story to share #BBCYoungReporter want to hear it!

The #BBCYoungReporterCompetition is now open for entries, find out more here: www.bbc.co.uk/youngreportercompetition

Entries close on 31 March 2023 at 23:59