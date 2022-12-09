Schools across the UK are encountering increasing numbers of pupils who admire Andrew Tate, the online influencer who is a role model to many young boys.

At the Royal Grammar School (RGS) in Newcastle they are actively putting out guidance on how to talk about him, as part of a concerted attempt to tackle his influence.

Tate, a former kickboxer, has millions of online followers - despite being banned from sites including TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube for misogynistic comments.

He is currently detained in Romania, alongside his brother Tristan, as part of an investigation into allegations of human trafficking and rape - which they both deny.

Teacher Kate Hammill said "very few" students understood the context to the conversation and the "incel culture and where the background to Andrew Tate actually stems from".

