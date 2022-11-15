Night patrols on the Tyne and Wear Metro have been stepped up after four incidents of cable theft since the beginning of the year.

Metro operator Nexus said the "organised crime" was "inflicting misery" on customers and a £1,000 reward has been offered by bosses after trains were disrupted.

Supported by Northumbria Police, extra night security patrols and additional surveillance cameras have been deployed in a bid to tackle the problem.

The BBC went out with the teams who work on the tracks between Walkergate and North Shields to observe the impact cable theft is having on the network.

