George Charlton does life-saving work with people who use drugs.

A scheme he pioneered in Middlesbrough in 2019 to make overdose-reversal medication Naloxone more widely available has now been rolled out across more than 30 UK locations.

His "passion" for the project comes from his own life, which has been saved by the medicine during times when he struggled with his own substance misuse issues.

This video contains references to drug use and abuse.

Shot and edited by Adam Clarkson

